Dash Acquisitions Inc. Sells 1,665 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day moving average of $125.77. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

