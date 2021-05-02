DAOstack Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. DAOstack has a total market cap of $12.46 million and $79,328.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,700.66 or 1.00121456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00040824 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.85 or 0.00222227 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000867 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001775 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

