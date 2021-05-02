Dai Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and $327.55 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00069568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00074460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.28 or 0.00854061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00096441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.18 or 0.08667706 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,936,960,075 coins and its circulating supply is 3,936,960,049 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.