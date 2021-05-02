Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Trims Stake in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP lessened its stake in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. HMS comprises approximately 2.0% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s holdings in HMS were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMSY. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in HMS during the first quarter valued at $15,419,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HMS by 28.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of HMS by 2.4% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMS stock remained flat at $$36.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $37.22.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

