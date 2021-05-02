CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.58

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 79 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYGIY shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of -0.16.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

