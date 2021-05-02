Cwm LLC Sells 11,849 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,849 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN opened at $289.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.22 and a 200 day moving average of $255.81. The stock has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.