Cwm LLC Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,949,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cwm LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $84,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 243,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 116,622 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,891,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 74,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $29.76 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45.

