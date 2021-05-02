Cwm LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,017,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,717 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $217,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 479,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,568,000 after buying an additional 118,478 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,985,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,528,000 after buying an additional 559,543 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 276,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

