Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $380.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.