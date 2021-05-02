CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,400. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. CVS Group traded as high as GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and last traded at GBX 2,054.55 ($26.84), with a volume of 128227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,986 ($25.95).

In other news, insider Richard Gray purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, with a total value of £56,160 ($73,373.40). Also, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, with a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

Get CVS Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 139.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,887.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,572.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.