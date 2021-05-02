CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.10). CVR Energy reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,266.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,101,000 after purchasing an additional 274,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $7,642,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 63,412 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 244,952 shares during the last quarter.

CVI stock opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.05. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

