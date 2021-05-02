Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $581.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to post sales of $581.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $578.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $583.64 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $601.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,834 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 379,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,017,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $127.90 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $81.72 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

