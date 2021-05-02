CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.27 million.CTS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.350-1.700 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get CTS alerts:

NYSE:CTS traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CTS has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.