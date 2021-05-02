CryptoSoul (SOUL) Hits Market Capitalization of $426,440.67

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $426,440.67 and $6.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00056794 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.76 or 0.00319623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00033690 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.