CryptoSoul One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $422,357.15 and $6.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00055165 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.99 or 0.00312731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00029670 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.