Cryptobuyer Reaches Market Capitalization of $439,278.63 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $439,278.63 and approximately $1,038.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00070390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00072330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.45 or 0.00859830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00097241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00047539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,885.32 or 0.08617410 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer is a coin. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars.

