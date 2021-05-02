Crypterium (CRPT) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $27.90 million and approximately $412,028.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00072128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.71 or 0.00863289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00096311 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,868.51 or 0.08600072 BTC.

Crypterium Coin Profile

CRPT is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 98,922,951 coins and its circulating supply is 83,925,400 coins. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

