Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The business’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

