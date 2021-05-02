Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,649 shares of company stock worth $5,555,189. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of MYGN opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

