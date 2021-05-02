Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,618 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 129,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 261,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

