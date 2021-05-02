Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 62,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,922. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.88. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0965 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

