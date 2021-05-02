Critical Review: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Value Line alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Value Line and Federated Hermes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Federated Hermes 1 3 1 0 2.00

Federated Hermes has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.78%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Value Line.

Volatility & Risk

Value Line has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 43.60% 32.05% 16.41% Federated Hermes 21.72% 28.99% 16.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Value Line and Federated Hermes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $40.30 million 7.26 $15.66 million N/A N/A Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 2.15 $272.34 million $2.69 10.71

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Value Line on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, www.valueline.com, as well as The Value Line Research Center online platform; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, and mutual funds through the Internet; and copyright products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.