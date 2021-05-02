CRISPR Therapeutics AG Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.11) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

CRSP opened at $131.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 2.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

