Cricut’s (NASDAQ:EWTX) Quiet Period Will End on May 5th

Cricut’s (NASDAQ:EWTX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 5th. Cricut had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $176,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Cricut’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $28.64 on Friday. Cricut has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $40.49.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,395,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan D. Root bought 15,625 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Cricut Company Profile

