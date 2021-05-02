CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CRH were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

