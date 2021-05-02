Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $108.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cree has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Cree stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

