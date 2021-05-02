Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Informa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut Informa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered Informa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Informa has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

