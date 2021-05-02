Credit Suisse Group Raises Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $120.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.94.

YUM opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average is $106.29. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

