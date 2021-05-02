Credit Suisse Group Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $29.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Ovintiv from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.37.

OVV stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

