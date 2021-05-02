Credit Suisse Group Raises Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $15.50

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NAVI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.19.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Navient has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Navient by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

