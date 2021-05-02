Credit Suisse Group Raises ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $245.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ICLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ICON Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.10.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $216.95 on Thursday. ICON Public has a one year low of $145.11 and a one year high of $223.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day moving average is $197.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.