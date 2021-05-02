Credit Suisse Group Raises eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $90.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $70.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18. eHealth has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,127 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,943 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 27.1% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,811,000 after acquiring an additional 227,866 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 205,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in eHealth by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 578,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,821,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

