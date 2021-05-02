Credit Suisse Group Increases TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $102.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.29.

Shares of TFII opened at $87.65 on Thursday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Research analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2324 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in TFI International by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

