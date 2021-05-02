Credit Suisse Group Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$71.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$71.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.00.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$66.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$38.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$44.06 and a twelve month high of C$67.14.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4899999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total transaction of C$1,193,455.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,297,328.64. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Insiders sold 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598 in the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

