Credit Suisse Group Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$71.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$71.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.
SLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.00.
Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$66.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$38.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$44.06 and a twelve month high of C$67.14.
In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total transaction of C$1,193,455.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,297,328.64. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Insiders sold 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598 in the last quarter.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
