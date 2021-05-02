CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Short Interest Update

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMTS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.63 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.29. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.79. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

