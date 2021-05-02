Cowen Prime Services LLC Trims Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Cowen Prime Services LLC lowered its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,897,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 413,803 shares during the quarter. Quotient Technology accounts for 17.9% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned 3.13% of Quotient Technology worth $47,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QUOT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,662,837 shares in the company, valued at $58,165,851.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,400. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

