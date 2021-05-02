Cowen Prime Services LLC Trims Holdings in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Cowen Prime Services LLC reduced its stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 332,150 shares during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics accounts for 1.6% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,913 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 67,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $40,817.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,051.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $27,709.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $398,452. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in the developing and commercializing molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

