Cowen Prime Services LLC Sells 477,850 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Cowen Prime Services LLC reduced its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,850 shares during the period. GAN accounts for 1.0% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned about 0.36% of GAN worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GAN. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAN during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 30.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GAN. B. Riley raised their target price on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

GAN opened at $18.44 on Friday. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

