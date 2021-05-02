Cowen Prime Services LLC Purchases New Shares in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRx during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other VolitionRx news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $53,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,676.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.92. VolitionRx Limited has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. On average, analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

