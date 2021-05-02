Cowen Prime Services LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,252,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

NYSE CCI opened at $189.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.20 and its 200-day moving average is $163.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $189.59. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

