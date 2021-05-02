Cowen Prime Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned 0.18% of Accuray worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Accuray by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,484.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Accuray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.62 million, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.06. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.85 million. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

