Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €65.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on 1COV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covestro currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.46 ($73.48).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €54.42 ($64.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. Covestro has a 52-week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

