Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%.

Covanta stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is 457.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

