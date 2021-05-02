Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post sales of $183.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.75 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $175.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $735.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.31 million to $742.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $749.32 million, with estimates ranging from $726.42 million to $772.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

NYSE CUZ traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.67. 946,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,882. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 235,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.