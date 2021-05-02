Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Increased by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,804. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.06. The firm has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

