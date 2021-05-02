Corteva, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Corteva has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corteva to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.