Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 823,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

OFC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $28.04. 1,237,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,567. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OFC. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.