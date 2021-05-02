Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) SVP Stefan Becker Sells 12,966 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $583,210.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,947 shares in the company, valued at $537,376.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.05, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 46.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

