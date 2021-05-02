Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,390 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $75,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

JPM opened at $153.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average of $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $466.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

