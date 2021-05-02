Contrasting NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) & Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) and Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Evotec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -224.41% -171.64% Evotec 3.92% 3.96% 1.61%

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Evotec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.31 million ($4.08) -0.88 Evotec $500.07 million 13.77 $42.64 million $0.56 149.46

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evotec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Evotec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evotec 0 3 0 0 2.00

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 345.68%. Given NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evotec.

Volatility & Risk

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evotec has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evotec beats NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services. Its EVT Innovate segment is involved in developing drug discovery projects, assets, and platforms. The company's portfolio of research and development programs include diabetes and diabetic complications, fibrosis, immunology, infectious and inflammatory diseases, kidney and liver diseases, oncological and rare diseases, pain, respiratory diseases, and women's health. Evotec SE was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

